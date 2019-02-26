The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
St Bernard Memorial Funeral Home
701 W VIRTUE ST
Chalmette, LA 70043
(504) 279-6376
For more information about
Rita Arcement
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
St Bernard Memorial Funeral Home
701 W VIRTUE ST
Chalmette, LA 70043
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
St Bernard Memorial Funeral Home
701 W VIRTUE ST
Chalmette, LA 70043
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Arcement
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita Landry Arcement


1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rita Landry Arcement Obituary
Rita Landry Arcement passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at the age of 62. A native of St. Bernard Parish, LA, she was a loving companion, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, who will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Landry and Carmen Levirsky Landry. Left to cherish her memory are her significant other, Chris Tobin; her children, Mia Landry (Deon), Tara Arcement, and Gino Landry (Angel); 7 grandchildren, Giovanni Drago, Luciano Seth Stanley, Carter Lee, Aubriana Lee, Bentley Lee, Ryan Rasmussen, and Gino Landry, Jr.; her sisters, Susie (Jim) Corwin and Michelle (Sinesio) Canseco; and several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial visitation to be held at ST. BERNARD MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 701 W. Virtue St., Chalmette, LA on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM. A memorial service will begin at 1:00 PM. Inurnment will follow in St. Bernard Memorial Gardens. To view and sign the Family Guestbook, please visit www.stbernardmemorial.com
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 26 to Mar. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of St Bernard Memorial Funeral Home
Download Now