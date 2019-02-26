|
Rita Landry Arcement passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at the age of 62. A native of St. Bernard Parish, LA, she was a loving companion, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, who will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Landry and Carmen Levirsky Landry. Left to cherish her memory are her significant other, Chris Tobin; her children, Mia Landry (Deon), Tara Arcement, and Gino Landry (Angel); 7 grandchildren, Giovanni Drago, Luciano Seth Stanley, Carter Lee, Aubriana Lee, Bentley Lee, Ryan Rasmussen, and Gino Landry, Jr.; her sisters, Susie (Jim) Corwin and Michelle (Sinesio) Canseco; and several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial visitation to be held at ST. BERNARD MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 701 W. Virtue St., Chalmette, LA on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM. A memorial service will begin at 1:00 PM. Inurnment will follow in St. Bernard Memorial Gardens. To view and sign the Family Guestbook, please visit www.stbernardmemorial.com
