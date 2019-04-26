Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rita LeBlanc. View Sign Service Information Rose Lynn Funeral Services 1870 Cabanose Ave Lutcher , LA 70071 (225)-869-0000 Send Flowers Obituary

May the road rise with you. May the wind be always at your back. May the sun shine warm upon your face. And rains fall soft upon your fields. And until we meet again, may God keep you in the hollow of His hand. Rita LeBlanc was born on October 23rd, 1923 and passed away on Wednesday April 24th, 2019 at the age of 95. She was born and resided in Gramercy, LA. She is survived by sons, Lonnie (Janet), David (Jane), Danny (Trudy) and Ricky (Terri); daughters, Pat Conway (Don), Mary Roussel (Ernie), Lucy O'Regan (Billy), Elise LaCombe (Peanut); sisters, Lois Duhe (Anthony) and Barbara Scharwath. Rita was also survived by 26 grandchildren and 38 great-grandchildren. Rita was preceded in death by her husband, Leonce LeBlanc; parents, Daniel and Elise Louque; brothers, Daniel Louque, Everett Louque, Ronald Louque, Kenneth Louque, Gary Louque; and one sister, Jackie "Sookie" Myrick. She was also preceded in death by two great-granddaughters, Grace Marie Hansen and Ella Marie Donaldson. Rita's family would like to thank her caregiver, Paulette Young, and also the Egan Hospice nurses with sincere appreciation for their support and compassion during this difficult time. Visitation will be on Saturday April 27th, 2019 from 11:00am until 1:00pm at Rose Lynn Funeral Services in Lutcher, LA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:30pm at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Gramercy, LA. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Paulina, LA. Rose Lynn Funeral Services is in charge of the funeral arrangements.

