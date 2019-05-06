Rita M. Carrone, founding member of St. Angela Merici Church and longtime Avon representative, passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at the age of 92. She was the daughter of the late Anna Palmisano Carrone and Joseph C. Carrone and sister of the late Victoria C. Lovecchio. She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Charles J. Carrone (Cookie); her nieces: Anne L. Manschot (William), MaryAnn L. Carpenter (Larry), Christine L. Seiler (Steven), and Tammy C. Hemstad (George); her nephew, Charles J. Carrone, Jr. (Michelle); and many great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews. Rita enjoyed reading, genealogy, gardening, and was a well known neighborhood figure delivering Avon on her three wheel bike. The family would like to give thanks to the staff of St. Anthony's Nursing Home and Passages Hospice for their care. They would also like to thank the Pastor and Parishioners of St. Angela Merici: Fr. Beau Charbonnet, Katy and Billy, Patty, Anne, and Carole; and to her neighbors: Jackie, Adam and the late Mr. Lee; who were so kind and helpful, especially during her last years. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Services at St. Angela Merici Church, 901 Beverly Garden Dr., Metairie, LA 70002 on Thursday, May 9, 2019. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am with a Mass of Christian Burial starting at 11:00 am followed by interment in Garden of Memories Cemetery in Metairie, LA. Online condolences may be offered at www.gardenofmemoriesmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 6 to May 9, 2019