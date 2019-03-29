The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
More Obituaries for Rita Zeringue
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita Mae Miceli Zeringue

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rita Mae Miceli Zeringue Obituary
Rita Mae Miceli Zeringue passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at the age of 75. She was the loving daughter of the late Alfred Joseph Miceli and Santa Falcone Miceli. Loving sister of Alfreda Miceli Pierce and Felicie Miceli Blanchard (the late Johnny), as well as the late Marie Miceli Vanlangendonck (Van) and Salvatore Joseph Miceli (Sylvia). Godmother of Elizabeth Falcone Massey, Frederick Joseph Vanlangendonck III, Stacie Pierce Grimes, and Alfio Joseph Miceli. She is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Although life was a struggle for Rita, she was a woman of great faith. She would walk miles to church each day to profess her faith to God. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of St. Joseph of Harahan Nursing Home and Hospice Associates for their exceptional care and support for the family. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Cletus Catholic Church, 3600 Claire Ave, Gretna, on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 12:00 Noon. Visitation will be at church at 10:30 AM. Interment will be in Westlawn Cemetery. Express condolences at www.westsideleitzeagan.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 29 to Apr. 1, 2019
