Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home
5100 PONTCHARTRAIN BLVD
New Orleans, LA 70124
Rita May (Farrugia) Rabe died on Friday, March 15, 2019 at the age of 81. She was the beloved wife of the late Erling Peter Rabe Sr.; loving mother of Bonnie A. Rabe, Betty A. Rabe, and Morris J. Rabe (Lacy); sister of Frances Barthel, Marie Gilliland (Wesley), and Vincent Farrugia (Jane), and the late Peter, Thomas, and J. P. Farrugia; and daughter of the late Thomas and Mary Sherville Farrugia. She is also survived by five grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and numerous nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd. in New Orleans, on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 2:00PM. A visitation will be held at the funeral home beginning at 11:30AM. Interment will follow at Lake Lawn Park Mausoleum. To view and sign the guest book, visit www.lakelawnmetairie.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2019
