Rita Serpas Robeau Casanova, age 88 passed peacefully at home on March 28, 2019. She was a loving mother and grandmother born in New Orleans, and resided in Metairie. She is preceded in death by her parents, Nancy Mitchell Serpas and Albert Serpas, her late husbands, Elmer W. Robeau and Henry Casanova. She is survived by her sons, Lloyd G. Robeau and Alan G. Robeau, grandchildren, Lisa R. Fererro, Daniel D. Robeau (Jessica), great-grandchildren, Sophia, Matthew, Kaylee, and Jaden. Rita was one of nine children. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 3 to Apr. 7, 2019