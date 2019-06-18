Senior Chief Robert "Bob" A. Cosgrove, Sr., USN Retired of New Orleans, LA died peacefully in his sleep at his family home in Terrytown, LA on June 17, 2019. He was 97 years old. Bob was born in New Orleans in October 1921 to John Cosgrove and Frances Lutemann Cosgrove. He grew up during the Great Depression and vividly remembered the lessons of life taught during this harsh time in America's history and it shaped the man he was to become. Bob was a member of the "Greatest Generation" and proudly served his country for 21 years in the United States Navy. He fought bravely in the Asiatic-Pacific Theatre during World War II. He did not like to talk about all that he witnessed during the war. America has lost a great soldier and we have lost a great father. After retiring from the Navy, he worked for the United States Postal Service for 20 years as a letter carrier. He loved walking his route and never used a sick day in his entire career with the Post Office. Bob is preceded in death by his first wife of 38 years, Elba "Pat" Ruiz Cosgrove. He is survived by Evelyn Seymour Cosgrove, wife of 34 years. Beloved father of Frank Taylor, Sr. (Lettie) of Nampa, ID; Carolyn Taylor Lane of Fair Oaks, CA; son-in-law Glenn Richoux of Marrero, LA; Patricia Harvey (Ordale) of Elberta, AL; Robert A. Cosgrove, Jr. (Renita) of Terrytown, LA; and the late Barbara Richoux. Grandfather of 13 grandchildren, 1 late grandson, 28 great grandchildren, and 8 great great grandchildren. Son of the late John Cosgrove and Frances Lutemann Cosgrove. Brother of the late John, James, Earl, Imelda, Loretta, Muzetta, Beverly, Clare, and Dorothy. He is survived by many dear nieces and nephews. Bob is loved by many and will be deeply missed by all. Relatives and Friends of the Family are invited to attend the Funeral Mass in the Chapel of MOTHE FUNERAL HOME, 2100 Westbank Expy, Harvey, LA on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 1:30 PM. Interment Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Gretna, LA. Visitation will be held Friday morning from 11 AM until 1:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the , 855.448.3997. To view and sign the online guestbook visit www.mothefunerals.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 18 to June 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary