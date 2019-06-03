Robert Andrew Zitzmann passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the age of 77. He was the beloved son of the late Gerard and Florence Cobden Zitzmann. Loving brother of Gerard Zitzmann (Melanie), Charles Zitzmann (Jean), Raymond Zitzmann (Sam), Audrey Ruiz (Roger), Rosemary Lowe (Jesse), Tommy Zitzmann (Liz), Susan Zitzmann, Eugene Zitzmann (Patty) and the late Elaine Flynn (survived by Ronnie) and baby Marlene Zitzmann. He is also survived and fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Robert was born in New Orleans, LA and was a longtime resident of St. Bernard Parish before settling in Slidell, LA following hurricane Katrina. While living in Slidell, Robert was a devoted parishioner of St. Genevieve Church. He will always be remembered for his loyalty and dedication to his friends and relatives, his caring spirit, and his laughter. He was a wonderful example of what it means to care for others and will be deeply missed by us all. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation to be held at ST. BERNARD MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 701 W. Virtue St., Chalmette, LA on Thursday, June 6th from 11:00AM – 12:00PM, followed by a funeral service in Robert's memory beginning at 12:00PM. He will be laid to rest in St. Vincent De Paul Cemetery No. 3 in New Orleans, LA. A Memorial Mass will be held in Robert's memory at St. Genevieve Church at a later date in June. To view and sign the Family Guestbook, please visit www.stbernardmemorial.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 3 to June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary