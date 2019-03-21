Robert Anton Boettner, Jr. (Bobby) passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at the age of 61. Beloved son of Robert A. Boettner, Sr. (Jean) and the late Adelaide Johnson Boettner. Loving brother of Kim Boettner Martt (Bob), Peggy Boettner, Susan Boettner Cazaux (Lanny) and Wendy Boettner Bohlke (Michael). Proud father of Christina Lindsay and uncle to many nieces and nephews. Bobby grew up in Mandeville, where he attended Mandeville High School and then went to Sullivan Trade School for Air Conditioning and Heating. He operated his own business for several years and later moved to Florida where he resided for 20 years. He gradually became involved with environmental cleanup and pursued that career path. Twelve years ago he returned to Mandeville due to health issues. He took up his hobby of building and flying remote control airplanes and enjoyed being around family and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Memorial Mass at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, 312 Lafitte St., Mandeville, LA 70448 on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 12:00 noon with visitation at church on Monday beginning at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow in Mandeville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in memory of Bobby Boettner be made to the . E.J. Fielding Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Please sign the E.J. Fielding Funeral Home online Guest Book at www.ejfieldingfh.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 21 to Mar. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary