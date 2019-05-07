Born on June 18, 1954, Robert Adam Billups was the youngest of three children and a member of a lively and loving extended family. Though he spent his childhood moving around as part of a military family, he called New Orleans his home. Robert was a graduate of West Virginia State College in Institute, WV. Known affectionately to his friends as "German," while there he became a member of Groove Phi Groove fraternity and developed lifelong relationships built on music, fun and fellowship. He started his career in New Orleans working for his father's consulting firm, Billups Associates, after which he moved to a role with the city where he acted as a loan officer helping with inner city redevelopment. After moving to Atlanta, he found his calling as a highly sought after male nurse at Grady Memorial Hospital where he enjoyed and almost two decade career. He held several managerial roles at the before retiring due to a severe knee injury. Robert had a sharp mind, a sharp tongue, and a big, infectious laugh. He loved good music (usually jazz), good food, alcohol, a nice cigar, his family, and his beloved dog, Silk. Robert passed away on April 20, 2019. Services will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 2pm at Charbonnet-Labat-Glapion Funeral Home located at 1615 St. Philip Street, New Orleans, LA 70116. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 7 to May 11, 2019