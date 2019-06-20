Dr. Robert "Bobby" Byron Hancock Jr., age 43 of Madisonville, LA died on Sunday, June 16, 2019, at St. Tammany Parish Hospital in Covington, LA. Born, Thursday, May 20, 1976 in Jefferson, LA to Robert Byron Hancock Sr. and Judith Brentlinger Hancock. Dr. Bob, as he was known, was a board-certified veterinary surgeon and the owner/founder of South Paws Veterinary Surgical Specialists in Mandeville, La. He is survived by his beloved wife, Jennifer Hancock, daughters Madison and Annabelle Hancock, father Robert Byron Hancock Sr., and mother, Judith Brentlinger Hancock. Dr. Bob was known as an innovator and educator and was a valued advisor and mentor to his colleagues in the veterinary community. Larger than life, Dr. Bob's infectious sense of humor and quick wit drew people to him. When he wasn't clowning around, Dr. Bob's kind heart and compassionate nature shone brightly. Ever striving to improve, Dr. Bob was a dreamer and a visionary and it was his influence and constant vigilance that made South Paws successful. His clinic was the culmination of his life's work and he loved his practice, his staff, and his patients fiercely. Dr. Bob was a doting and supportive father to his daughters, Maddy and Annie. They were the light of his life and he spoke of them with adoration and pride. They brought him so much joy, laughter and affection. His wife Jen was his soulmate, his partner in life, and his greatest love. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service at Maison Lafitte on June 30th at 4pm. Maison Lafitte is located at 402 Lafitte St, Mandeville, LA 70448. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to South Paws' Healing Hands fund, created by Dr. Bob to provide specialized veterinary care to pets whose owners are less fortunate, or to the Dr. Robert "Bob" Hancock Memorial Scholarship Fund at Mississippi State University College of Veterinary Medicine. This scholarship will be awarded to a student who shows an interest in Surgery. Donate here: www.msufoundation.com and click "Give Now." E.J. Fielding Funeral Home entrusted with the arrangements. Share a memory on the tribute wall at www.ejfieldingfh.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 20 to June 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary