Robert C. Pugh, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 29, 2019 at the age of 52. He is preceded in death by his brother, Chad M. Pugh. He is the beloved father of Kathlene "Kat" Pugh. He is the devoted grandfather of Sophia Billiot and Hayden Burgess. He is the cherished son of Betty LeBlanc Pugh and W. Thomas "Tommy" Pugh. He is the loving brother of Christine Pugh Morris (Michael), and Debbie Pugh Hudson. He is the loving godson of Kenny LeBlanc. He is also survived by his devoted and loving girlfriend, Nga T. Tran, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other family and many friends. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Visitation on Monday, May 6, 2019 beginning at 9:00 AM followed by a Funeral Service at 11:00 AM at Mothe Funeral Home, 2100 Westbank Expressway, Harvey, LA. Interment Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Gretna, LA. Family and friends may view and sign the online guestbook at www.mothefunerals.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 6 to May 8, 2019