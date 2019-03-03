The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Robert C. "Ruck" Ruckhaber

Robert C. "Ruck" Ruckhaber Obituary
Robert C. Ruckhaber, known by many as "Ruck," passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at the age of 47. Robert is preceded in death by his father, John Ruckhaber, Sr.; maternal grandmother, Shirley Garcia; paternal grandparents, Winefred and William Charles Ruckhaber. He is survived by his wife, Stacy Ruckhaber; his children, Kerri Dunn (Byron), Robert Ruckhaber, Jr., and Hayden Ruckhaber; step-children, Victoria Badeaux and Blake Badeaux; his mother, Sheron Ruckhaber; his siblings, two sisters Cheryl Charree (Billy), Cherie Johnson (Stephen), and one brother, John Fredrick Ruckhaber, Jr. (Tammy); three grandchildren; nieces and nephews, Johnny, Patrick, Ashley, Josh, Peyton, Madeleine, and one great-nephew on the way; and numerous uncles, aunts, cousins, and dear friends. Well known in the New Orleans area as a limo driver and mechanic for over 30 years, few could claim to be as loyal of a patron as Ruck was to the Tic-Toc Cafe. He will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. Relatives and friends are invited to a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Garden of Memories Funeral Home, 4900 Airline Dr. in Metairie. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until service time. To view and sign the family guestbook, please visit www.gardenofmemoriesmetairie.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 3 to Mar. 6, 2019
