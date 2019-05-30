Robert Canselo departed this life on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at the age of 66. He was a native of New Orleans, LA and a resident of Gretna, LA. Beloved husband of the late of Mona Petty Canselo. Devoted father of Charlotte (Mike) Pearley, Akiva Canselo, Robert Sr. (Valincia), Nicholas (Gea), and Oprah Canselo, and the late Jeremiah Canselo. Grandfather of the late Glen C. Stewart. Son of the late Evelina Petty and Eugene Wilimington, also survived by 12 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family also pastors, officers, and members of New Zion Family Christian Worship Center and neighboring churches are invited to attend the Funeral Services at New Zion Family Christian Worship Center, 5040 Taravella Rd., Marrero, LA Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 10:00a.m. Pastor Carnell Bridges officiating. Visitation will begin at 8:00a.m. until service time at the above-named church. Interment: Greater St. John Baptist Church Cemetery-Barataria, LA. Arrangements by Davis Mortuary Service, 230 Monroe St., Gretna, LA. To view and sign the guestbook, please go to www.davismortuaryservice.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 30 to June 1, 2019