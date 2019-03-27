Obituary Guest Book View Sign

On Tuesday, March 26, 2019, Robert Charles Frierson, age 69, of Bush, LA went peacefully to be with our Lord with his family by his side. He was a life long truck driver and logger whom loved and cherished all who knew him. Mr. Bobby is survived by his Wife of 49 yrs Sharon Frierson, his mother Mary Frierson, 3 children Tonja Calcione (Gerry), Rodney Frierson (Laura), and Misty Frierson Alves (Tony), 13 grandchildren Dustin Bogle (Emily), Dillon Smith (Anna Kathyrn), Tanner Smith (Amber), Hunter Calcione, Gauge Calcione, Breanna Frierson, Colby Frierson, Josh England, Tanner Provost, Jake England, Micah Alves, Cameron Alves, and Anthony Alves, 3 great grandchildren Remi and Mia Bogle, and Colt Robert Smith, his siblings Zandra Gail Boutwell (Carlos), Mona Kay Gilbreath (Craig), Timmy Frierson, Francine Spiehler (Glenn), and Delphine Craddock (Scott), and a host of nieces and nephews. Mr. Bobby is preceded in death by his father Robert Frierson and his daughter Wendy Frierson. He will be greatly missed. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday March 30, 2019 at 1pm, with visitation on Friday March 29, 2019 from 5 pm to 9 pm and again on Saturday from 9 am until service time, from the chapel of D. T. Williams Funeral Home 67525 Hwy 41 Pearl River, LA 70452. Interment to follow at Carpenter Cemetery. Brother Brandon Phillips and Carl Myers to be officiating.

