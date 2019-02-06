Home

Robert "Bobby" Cruse Sr.


Robert "Bobby" Cruse Sr., age 80, passed away on January 31, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Talmadge B. Cruse Sr. and Catherine Cruse Hoey, his loving wife of 35 years Joan "Joanie" Margaret Pusey Cruse, his brother Talmadge Cruse Jr., and his son Kevin Alexander Cruse. Robert is survived by his loving son Robert Cruse Jr., loving daughter-in-law Cynthia Miller Cruse, loving grandchildren Casey Miller and Paige Miller. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend his Memorial Service on Friday, February 8, 2019 at Garden on Memories Funeral Home on 4900 Airline Dr. at 11 AM with visitation beginning at 9 AM until service time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the at www.cancer.org. Online condolences are available at www.gardenofmemoriesmetairie.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2019
