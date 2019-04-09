Robert Franklin Hollywood, Sr. walked into the light Saturday morning April 6, 2019. He was born in New Orleans, Louisiana June 22, 1936 to the late Eunice Pearl Carraway-Hollywood and Robert John Hollywood. He is survived by one sister, Patricia Anne Hollywood-Cotton. Sister-in-law, Francis Dominique, Brother-in-laws Anthony and Joseph Christiano. At a young age while living in McComb, Mississippi he felt a calling to serve his country by joining the United States Air Force. With the help of his father at age of 17, Robert enlisted. After being honorably discharged from the Air Force, Robert came back to New Orleans to be a New Orleans Bridge Police Officer. While he was employed as a bridge police officer, he pursued the love of his life after giving her a ticket for breaking down close to the bridge on her way to go to Our Lady of Guadalupe Chapel in New Orleans to attend St. Jude's Novena. He is survived by his devoted and loving wife of over 54 years, Mrs. Amelia Christiano Hollywood. He worked many jobs to support his family while becoming an electrician. They were blessed with 4 wonderful children: Bernadette Hollywood, Stephanie Brunet (Michael Brunet Jr.), Patrick Hollywood (Tabitha) and MaryRose Gauthreaux (Thomas Gauthreaux). In addition, he had children from previous marriages: Robert Hollywood Jr., John Rickey Hollywood, and Ophelia Renee Hollywood. He was loved and adored by many grandchildren: Katelynn Thibodeaux (Christopher), Rachel Frickey, ReBecca Frickey-Crawford (Steven), Luke Breaux, Nicolette Brunet, Josh Hollywood, Calissa Hollywood, Nicholas Brunet, Clare Gauthreaux, Mackala Brunet, Lucia Gauthreaux, and Kenzie. With great grandchildren, Charlotte Breaux and other grandchildren and great grandchildren from previous marriages. He has a goddaughter by marriage, Annette Perrin. Robert enjoyed fly-fishing, John Wayne movies, and spending time with family and friends. To all who knew him, there was nothing he could not do; he had a charismatic charm about him. For he knew no strangers, he would even rename them either Bill or Earl. He will be greatly missed. The family will like to thank the first responders: the Westwego police department and the Westwego EMS. Thank you for your outstanding duty Saturday morning. Family and friends are invited to attend funeral services being held at Our Lady Of Prompt Succor Church located at 146 4th Street in Westwego, Louisiana. Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 9:00 am until 11:00 am. Mass will be held at 11:00 am. Interment to follow at Our Lady Of Prompt Succor Mausoleum. An online guestbook is available at www.westsideleitzeagan.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary