Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Robert G. "Bob" Cambre D.D.S.. View Sign Service Information Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Homes - Hammond 12012 US 190 Hammond , LA 70401 (225)-567-1884 Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. Robert G. "Bob" Cambre, D.D.S., a.k.a. "Dr. Bobby," age 87, went to his heavenly home on Saturday, June 15, 2019 with his brother, best friend, and wife by his side. Bob was born and raised in Norco, graduated from Destrehan High School, attended LSU, then graduated from Loyola Dental School in 1959, and established his own dental practice in Norco, which he operated for 35 years. In 1997 Bob & his wife moved to Hammond, where they enjoyed over 20 years in their new community. His abiding passion was vegetable gardening, at which he was a master, winning several 4-H awards. Bob's other great love was travel with his family, including several trips to Europe and Alaska. The driving force in these pursuits was his intellectual curiosity, which fueled his interest in conversing with new people and old friends. His humor and kindness left an impact on all who knew him, and he will be greatly missed. Bob is survived by his loving wife Janice Sibley Cambre; sons Robert H. "Rob" Cambre (Julie Ebel) and Brent M. Cambre (Crista Taylor); sisters Carolyn Alleman and Patricia Walters; brother Harold Cambre and wife Diane; grandsons Zev Cambre and Leor Cambre; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Maurice and Hilda Cambre; brothers Maurice Cambre Jr. and Rodney Cambre; and cousin Ralph Miller. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at First Presbyterian Church of Hammond Monday, June 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. until the funeral service at 12:00 p.m. followed by a reception. Interment to follow in St. Charles Borromeo Cemetery in Destrehan. Condolences and other information available at Dr. Robert G. "Bob" Cambre, D.D.S., a.k.a. "Dr. Bobby," age 87, went to his heavenly home on Saturday, June 15, 2019 with his brother, best friend, and wife by his side. Bob was born and raised in Norco, graduated from Destrehan High School, attended LSU, then graduated from Loyola Dental School in 1959, and established his own dental practice in Norco, which he operated for 35 years. In 1997 Bob & his wife moved to Hammond, where they enjoyed over 20 years in their new community. His abiding passion was vegetable gardening, at which he was a master, winning several 4-H awards. Bob's other great love was travel with his family, including several trips to Europe and Alaska. The driving force in these pursuits was his intellectual curiosity, which fueled his interest in conversing with new people and old friends. His humor and kindness left an impact on all who knew him, and he will be greatly missed. Bob is survived by his loving wife Janice Sibley Cambre; sons Robert H. "Rob" Cambre (Julie Ebel) and Brent M. Cambre (Crista Taylor); sisters Carolyn Alleman and Patricia Walters; brother Harold Cambre and wife Diane; grandsons Zev Cambre and Leor Cambre; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Maurice and Hilda Cambre; brothers Maurice Cambre Jr. and Rodney Cambre; and cousin Ralph Miller. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at First Presbyterian Church of Hammond Monday, June 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. until the funeral service at 12:00 p.m. followed by a reception. Interment to follow in St. Charles Borromeo Cemetery in Destrehan. Condolences and other information available at thompsoncares.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 21 to June 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The New Orleans Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close