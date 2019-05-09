Robert "Bob" Gerard Fulton Sr. passed away on Sunday May 5, 2019. He is survived by his wife Rebecca Dore' Fulton of 54 years. Father of Robert "Rob" Fulton Jr. Son of the late Dorothy "Ruth" Winbigler Stevenson and James Stevenson and son-in-law of the late Earldine Duhon Dore' and Vinton J. Dore'. Brother of "Jimmy" Stevenson (the late Barbara), Sharon DeBlasis (Rick), and preceded in death by Susan Lawrence (David). He is also survived by loving nieces; Alicia Washabaugh, Lisa Stevenson, Heather Barile, great-niece, Samantha Washabaugh, great-nephew; Tyler Barile and great great nephew Greyson. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Peggy Dodd Dore' and brother-in-law "BJ" Dore' as well as numerous other relatives and friends. "Bob" enjoyed after he retired; traveling, casinos, horse races, fantasy football, the Dallas Cowboys, music, and he loved his cocktails with his family and friends. He was an old movie buff and could tell you anything about any old movie. The family would like to thank the staff of Wynhoven for their care and compassion during "Bob's" stay. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass at Westside Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home, 5101 Westbank Expy. Marrero, LA on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 11:00 am. Visitation beginning at 8:30 am until Mass time. Interment following in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Gretna, LA. Online condolences available at www.westsideleitzeagan.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 9 to May 13, 2019