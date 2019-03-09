Robert Glenn Bergeron passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019. He died the way he lived, on his own terms, after a courageous and inspiring battle with cancer. Bobby is survived by his daughter Stefani Bergeron Smith (Jamie Boteler); granddaughter Shelby Laine Smith; siblings Terry Lynn Bergeron, Janet Bergeron Garcia (Gary), Sherry Bergeron Kullman, and David Bergeron; a few dear friends that he considered family, as well as numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Myrtle Jane Bergeron and Carroll Bergeron; and grandparents Milton Smith and Georgeanna Smith. Bob proudly served in the United States Air Force Reserves; and retired from the Steel Industry after many years in Field Sales/ Management serving the Southwest United States while residing in both Louisiana and Texas. He was very active and loved all sports, however, Golf was his lifelong passion. He was an avid LSU fan and die-hard member of the "WHO DAT" Nation. He also loved NASCAR, flying private planes, riding his Harley and enjoyed being on the water, even living on his boat for some time at Lake Lavon in Wylie, Tx. Although he will be remembered for his short patience and unique sense of humor, his family and friends will also remember his resilient and competitive spirit, the joy he found in racing his Firebird and Baja, his love for all dogs and watching Saints games with his loved ones. He lived with no regrets and truly led a great life. Services were held privately for the family. To express condolences, please visit www.gardenofmemoriesmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary