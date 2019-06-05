9/15/1937 - 6/3/2019. Lt. Col. (Ret.) Robert Guy Eaton Sr. of Destrehan, Louisiana passed away peacefully on Monday June 3, 2019 at St. Anthony's Healthcare in Metairie, Louisiana. Robert was born in New Orleans, Louisiana to Dr. Alonzo G. Eaton and Emily Miller Eaton on September 15, 1937. He was a retired Lt. Colonel in the United States Air Force and a retired International pilot for Trans World Airlines (TWA). In his lifetime, he loved to travel, go boating and fishing, fix computers, bicycle 10 miles each day, watch CNN, and spend time with his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alonzo and Emily Eaton, his brother, Richard Eaton, daughter, Melissa Eaton Coy, sister, Ethel Eaton, and grandson Alexander Cain. He was a devoted husband of 35 years to his wife, Joan (Joni) Ernst Eaton, a loving father to his children, Robert Eaton Jr., Tiffany Clark Rooney (Michael), and Michelle Koeberl Cain (David); a loving grandfather and great grandfather to his grandchildren, Taylor Carroll (Shannon), Hailey Clark Francis (Kylie), David Clark, Jr. (Chelsea), Makayla Cain, and Tanner and Tristan Eaton, and great grandchildren, Nataleigh, Aviana, and Kannon Carroll. He was deeply loved and will be missed dearly. He will be fondly remembered by his family and friends for his welcoming smile, his loving devotion to his wife and family, his generous spirit, and giving heart. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a worship service in his memory on Saturday June 8, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Charles United Methodist Church at 1905 Ormond Boulevard, Destrehan, Louisiana. In Lieu of Flowers, the family asks that you please make donations to the in his name. Expressions of love and sympathy may be placed and viewed online at www.Tharpsontheimerfh.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 5 to June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary