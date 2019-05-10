Robert Harold Pike Jr., passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 09, 2019 at the age of 82. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Fay Taffaro Pike. Robert is the loving father to Lisa Pike Morgan (Johnny), Elizabeth Pike Legendre (Todd), and Robert Anthony Pike (Marla). Robert is the grandfather of Patricia Main, Kristina Bernardino, Rachael Morgan, Timothy Morgan, Blake Pike, Brandon Pike, Brett Pike, Zachary Legendre, preceded in death by Jessica Morgan; and great grandfather of 12 great grandchildren. He was born April 27, 1937 in New Orleans, Louisiana to the late Robert and Verna Pike. He is the brother of Judith Pike Sparks and preceded in death by Verna Pike Castagnetta. He was a long-time resident of Metairie, Louisiana and employed as a New Orleans Fireman for over 25 years. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Visitation on Monday, May 13, 2019 beginning at 11:00 AM followed by a Funeral Service at 1:00 PM at Garden of Memories, 4900 Airline Drive, Metairie, LA. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 10 to May 13, 2019