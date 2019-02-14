|
|
Robert Harrison Jr. entered into eternal rest on Thursday, February 7, 2019. Father of Josie H. (Braven) Liles, Kathy (Dennis) Harrison and the late Robert Montanna. Devoted friend of Warrene "Renie" Prior. Son of the late Robert Harrison Sr. and Fannie P. Guss. Brother of the late August and Thomas Harris, Marie Johnson, Geraldine Guss and Willie Mae Washington. Also survived by nine grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren a host of nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends, also pastor, officers and members of Next Generation of Original Morning Star FGBC are invited to attend the funeral service on Saturday, February 16, 2019 beginning 11 am at Next Generation of Original Morning Star FGBC, 3536 St. Ferdinand Street, Rev. Tyrone Smith, pastor. Rev. Gerald Guss officiating. Church visitation 10 am until service time. Professional Service Entrusted to: LITTLEJOHN FUNERAL HOME, 2163 Aubry Street, Cal K. Johnson, Director/Manager, Info: (504) 940-0045
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2019