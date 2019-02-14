The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Little John Funeral Home - New Orleans
2163 Aubry Street
New Orleans, LA 70119
(504) 940-0045
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Harrison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Harrison Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert Harrison Jr. Obituary
Robert Harrison Jr. entered into eternal rest on Thursday, February 7, 2019. Father of Josie H. (Braven) Liles, Kathy (Dennis) Harrison and the late Robert Montanna. Devoted friend of Warrene "Renie" Prior. Son of the late Robert Harrison Sr. and Fannie P. Guss. Brother of the late August and Thomas Harris, Marie Johnson, Geraldine Guss and Willie Mae Washington. Also survived by nine grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren a host of nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends, also pastor, officers and members of Next Generation of Original Morning Star FGBC are invited to attend the funeral service on Saturday, February 16, 2019 beginning 11 am at Next Generation of Original Morning Star FGBC, 3536 St. Ferdinand Street, Rev. Tyrone Smith, pastor. Rev. Gerald Guss officiating. Church visitation 10 am until service time. Professional Service Entrusted to: LITTLEJOHN FUNERAL HOME, 2163 Aubry Street, Cal K. Johnson, Director/Manager, Info: (504) 940-0045
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Little John Funeral Home - New Orleans
Download Now