Robert Henry Schomaker, Sr., born January 12, 1935, and passed away in his sleep on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at the age of 84. Husband of the late Kateri Edwards Schomaker. Son of the late Hugh Charles Schomaker, Sr. and Catherine Fritsch Schomaker. Brother of the late Hugh Schomaker, Jr., Joyce (John) Schwank, Myra (Lawrence) Flick and Catherine (Henry) Doheny. Brother-in-law of the late Pearl Marie Hickey and William D. Edwards. Also proceeded in death by son-in-law, Earl Hotard. He is survived by his six children, Donna Pitts, Robert H. Schomaker, Jr. (Celia), Catherine Hotard (Bryan Hueschen), William Schomaker, Cynthia Devenny (Joseph), & Daniel Schomaker; son-in-law, David C. Pitts and one brother, Ronald "Moon" Schomaker. Also survived by his thirteen grandchildren, Dawn Hotard Rudiger (Ron), David Pitts, Bubba Hotard (Emilie), Jason Hotard (Dawn), Derek Pitts, Chad Schomaker, Darah Pitts Hereford (Rod), Amanda Schomaker, Rachael Schomaker, Kyle Hotard, Devin Pitts, Dylan Devenny, and Peyton Ashley Schomaker. His 15 great-grandchildren, Elena, Erika, Ethan, & Ella Rudiger; Chase, Bryce & Reese Pitts; Bailey & Peyton Michael Hotard; Jasen Hotard; Abigail & Charlotte Hereford; Jordan LeGrande, Rhylee and Jaxson Schomaker. And several nieces and nephews. He was loved by many and will be missed by us all. In his honor, have a drink! Special thanks to Heritage Manor of Slidell and St. Catherine's Hospice for his care. Friends and family are invited to a Memorial Mass at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church, 1307 Louisiana Avenue, New Orleans, LA on Saturday, March 30th, 2019 at 11:00 am. Visitation 10:00 am until Mass time. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations in his memory to a " ". Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019

