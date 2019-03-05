|
Robert Herring Jr., Age 70 was born on February 1, 1949 and passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019. Son of the late Clara M. Herring and Robert Herring, Sr. Brother of Dale J. Herring, Sr., Lionel Herring (Troy), Elaine Fleury and the late Debra Herring. Also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Visitation on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Gertrude Geddes Willis Funeral Home, 2120 Jackson Avenue from 9:00 am until 10:00 am. Followed by Funeral Services at 10:00 am. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. You may sign the guest book on www.gertrudegeddeswillis.com GERTRUDE GEDDES WILLIS FUNERAL HOME INC., IN CHARGE (504) 522-2525.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2019