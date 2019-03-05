The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gertrude Geddes Willis Funeral Home, Inc.
2120 Jackson Ave.
New Orleans, LA 70113
(504) 522-2525
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Gertrude Geddes Willis Funeral Home, Inc.
2120 Jackson Ave.
New Orleans, LA 70113
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Gertrude Geddes Willis Funeral Home, Inc.
2120 Jackson Ave.
New Orleans, LA 70113
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Herring
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Herring Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert Herring Jr. Obituary
Robert Herring Jr., Age 70 was born on February 1, 1949 and passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019. Son of the late Clara M. Herring and Robert Herring, Sr. Brother of Dale J. Herring, Sr., Lionel Herring (Troy), Elaine Fleury and the late Debra Herring. Also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Visitation on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Gertrude Geddes Willis Funeral Home, 2120 Jackson Avenue from 9:00 am until 10:00 am. Followed by Funeral Services at 10:00 am. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. You may sign the guest book on www.gertrudegeddeswillis.com GERTRUDE GEDDES WILLIS FUNERAL HOME INC., IN CHARGE (504) 522-2525.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gertrude Geddes Willis Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now