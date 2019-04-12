Robert J Bordelon (POP'S), passed away peacefully at home on Saturday April 6, 2019, he was 60 years old. He was born and raised in Kenner, Louisiana and was a resident of Laplace for the last 35 years. He leaves behind his loving wife of 42 years, Kathy Bordelon, his children, Katie Bordelon (Rodney), Rene Bordelon (Jamie), Robby Bordelon (Courtney), 5 grandchildren, Katlyn (B.J. Wathall), Ninah, Braiden, Serenity and Caden, brother to Jerry (Holly) Bordelon, Debbie Bordelon, Tammy (David) Freeman, godfather of Dougie Freeman and Johnny Bordelon. He is the son of the late Armond J. Bordelon and Delores E. Numnum, he is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews and CoCo. He was an automotive mechanic for over 42 years and currently employed at Rainbow Chevrolet in Laplace, Louisiana for 11 years. Robbie was an avid lover of the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and going to car shows. He enjoyed coaching at Noah Playground and was a longtime manager at Riverlands Skate Center and was also a backend mechanic at Riverbend Lanes in Laplace, Louisiana. Mr. Rob never met a stranger and helped everyone he could, he was loved by many. His proudest accomplishments were his wife, children and grandchildren. He will be sadly missed and never forgotten. Visitation will be held at Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home, 4747 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, Louisiana 70006 on Monday, April 15, 2019 from 6:00 PM till 9:00 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held at 9:00 PM in the Leitz-Eagan Chapel. Interment will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the family would be deeply appreciated to help with funeral expenses. Condolences may be left for the family online at www.leitzeaganfuneralhome.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 12 to Apr. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary