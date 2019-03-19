Mr. Robert Gonzales, a native of New Orleans, passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019. He is survived by his two sisters, Jackie G. Hamilton, and Susan Vitrano, and three nephews and one niece: Daniel Vitrano, III, Louis Hamilton, III David Vitrano, Missy Hamilton Rupp and several great nieces and nephews. Services will be held on Thursday, March 21 at St. Clement of Rome Church in Metairie. Visitation is scheduled at noon with a memorial service following at 12:30 P.M.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2019