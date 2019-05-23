Robert James "Bobby" Guillotte, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 17, 2019 at the age of 76. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Mary Guillotte; his sister, Doris Flood; and his brother, Jerry Guillotte. He is the beloved brother of Sandra Chrisman (Tony), Theresa Brouse (Greg), and Gary Guillotte (Beth). He was the loving brother-in-law of Mary Guillotte and Elliot Flood. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends. He was a proud US Marine Veteran. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Funeral Mass on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 11:00 AM with a Memorial Visitation from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM at Christ the King Catholic Church, 535 Deerfield Road, Terrytown, LA. Interment to follow at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Gretna, LA. Mothe Funeral Home, 2100 Westbank Expressway, Harvey, LA. in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may view and sign the online guestbook at www.mothefunerals.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 23 to May 29, 2019