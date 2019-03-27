The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Little John Funeral Home - New Orleans
2163 Aubry Street
New Orleans, LA 70119
(504) 940-0045
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
Household of Faith Family Worship Church International
9300 I-10 Service Road
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Household of Faith Family Worship Church International
9300 I-10 Service Road
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Ebenezer Baptist Church
726 5th Avenue
Bessemer, LA
View Map
Robert Jemison Obituary
Robert Jemison entered into eternal rest on Sunday, March 17, 2019. Widower of Dorothy Jemison; Father of Robert James Jemison and Cynthia Jemison; Son of the Walter and Kate Crowley Jemison; Stepfather of Regina Slaughter, Columbus Williams Jr., Cornelius Williams; Brenda Mendoza and Sharon Wilson; Grandfather of Robert Jemison III; Diwanna, Robrielle and Rhaina Jemison; Brother of the late Marian Walker. Also survived by five great grandchildren, a host of other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also pastors, officers and members of Household of Faith Family Worship Church International, Greater St. Stephen Full Gospel, Franklin Avenue, Christian Unity and St. Mary Missionary Baptist Churches, Change Church and New Orleans Baptist Association; Also employees of BCHS; Staff of V.A. Medical Center and Former employees of On Call Nursing are invited to attend the Funeral Services on Friday, March 29, 2019 beginning 10:00 a.m. at Household of Faith Family Worship Church International, 9300 I-10 Service Road, Pastor Antoine Barriere, officiating. Church visitation from 9:00 a.m. to 9:50 a.m. only. And on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 beginning 12:00 noon at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 726 5th Avenue, Bessemer, Alabama, Pastor Sylvester Henderson, officiating. Interment following at Elmwood Cemetery, Birmingham, Alabama with Military Honors. Rev. David M. Patin Sr. and Gwiena Magee Patin, Directors. Professional Service Entrusted to: LITTLEJOHN FUNERAL HOME, 2163 Aubry Street, Cal K. Johnson, Funeral Director/Manager, Info (504) 940-0045.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2019
