Robert Joseph Binney, 87, a native of Hornell, New York, and a longtime resident of Slidell, Louisiana, passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019, in Slidell. Mr. Binney was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Annetta Binney, five sisters, two brothers, and one grandson, Henry Sissac Jr., Robert is survived by his wife of sixtyfive years, Fay Bassemier Binney; two sons, Robert J. Binney Jr., Michael Binney; four daughters, Debra Byrd-Walters, Karen Binney, Judy Gab, Connie Binney; sixteen grandchildren and twentyone great-grandchildren. Robert worked for thiryfive years as transportation manager at Southern Scrap Shipyard in New Orleans. In 1989 he was ordained a Catholic Deacon and served in St. Luke and St. Margaret Mary Parishes in Slidell and Southeast Louisiana Hospital in Lacombe. The family wishes to express a special loving thank you to Dr. Miguel Culasso and staff, as well as all of his providers and health care workers, that allowed him quality of life in his final years. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Luke the Evangelist Catholic Church, 910 Crossgates Blvd, Slidell, Louisiana, on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at 11:00 am with Archbishop Gregory Aymond celebrant. Friends may visit at the church on Thursday beginning at 10:00 am. Burial will be in Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery on Friday, May 10, 2019, at 10:00 am. Please visit www.honakerforestlawn.com to sign guestbook. Arrangements by Honaker Funeral Home, Inc., Slidell, LA. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 6 to May 10, 2019