Robert "Robbie" Joseph Hogan Jr. was called to his heavenly home on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at the age of 64. He is preceded in death by his wife Cheryl Hogan, daughter Tara Clark, father Robert Hogan Sr., and brother Kenneth Hogan. He was a devoted father of Trinnise Ruff (Reginald), Mikal Goff, Mauron Goff, and Marcia Goff-Evans (William). He was the loving son of Lillie Hogan and brother of Leoma Robinson, Yvonne Williams, Eric Hogan Sr., Charles Hogan Sr. (Marilyn), and Cynthia Nooks. He is lovingly remembered and survived by 11 grandchildren and many lifelong friends, including his companion, Erica Geary. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Service on Saturday, April 13, 2019 for 10:00 a.m. at Saint Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, 455 Ames Blvd., Marrero, LA. Visitation will begin at 8:00 a.m., followed by a Musical Tribute and Celebration of Life at 9:00 a.m., and Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am. Interment will follow in McDonoughville Cemetery, 520 Hancock St., Gretna, LA. Repast will follow at the Saint Joseph the Worker Catholic Church Hall.