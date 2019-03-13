Robert Joseph LeBlanc, 81 years old, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, March 9, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Sandra LeBlanc and 2 children, Alicia LeBlanc Maenza (husband Michael), Tammy LeBlanc, his brother, Donald LeBlanc, his sister, Sandra Reith (husband Tony), 9 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and various in-laws, nieces and nephews. Robert is preceded in death by his father, Robert LeBlanc, his mother, Eva Bollinger LeBlanc, his sister, Shirley Thompson and his son, Robert "Buddy" LeBlanc. Robert had an undeniable love for his family and friends. In addition, he had a great passion for classic cars, collectibles, animals and making people laugh. People were drawn to him because of his entertaining gift of gab and unique way of telling stories. One of his long-time friends said, "Bobby was known for his sense of humor. He was the funniest human being I've ever known." Another quoted, "I always thought Mr. Bobby would be famous for something, either a comedian or a singer. He had the most beautiful singing voice and sang so effortlessly. He was always entertaining." He enjoyed spending time at various flea markets, restaurants and movie theaters. There are no words to explain the sadness and sorrow we feel. He will be missed by all. A small memorial service will be held in honor of Robert for family and friends to pay their last respects. Family and Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass on Monday, March 18, 2019 at St. Anselm Catholic Church 306 Saint Mary St. Madisonville, LA. 70447 with visitation from 11:00 a.m. until service time. Bagnell & Son Funeral Home in Charge of arrangements. To view and sign the family guest book please visit WWW.bagnellfuneralhome.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 13 to Mar. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary