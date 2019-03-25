Robert Joseph Musso passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at the age of 73 due to complications of pulmonary disease. He was born on September 30, 1945 in Thibodaux, LA. He was a long-time resident of New Orleans, LA and then of Covington, LA. He is survived by his loving wife, Daralee Bryant Musso, his daughter Ashley Musso Brewer and her husband Gregory; grandchildren Grant and Emory. He was preceded in death by his parents, Benny P. Musso and Josephine Cali Musso and his brother Benny Francis Musso (Elaine). Robert attended Louisiana State University and Nicholls State University. He began his career with the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta in 1968 and served as Senior Vice President of the New Orleans Branch from 1999 until his retirement in 2012. In addition, he served on a number of committees within the Federal Reserve System. He and his brother were proud owners of G.P. Musso and Sons Shoe Store in Thibodaux for ten years; their family shoe store that had been in existence for ninety-five years. He was honored to be a part of Each One Save One where is served on the board for several years. His priorities, as everyone knows, was a passion for cooking, a love of gardening and for being a fanatic fan of LSU sports. He especially enjoyed holiday get-togethers and spending time with his grandchildren, family and friends. Robert was so very fond of his friends from Thibodaux, his longtime golf buddies, the many employees of the FRB he had the privilege of working with, and the many Board members he came to know. A very special thanks to his family and friends for their prayers and encouragement these past years. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Visitation at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd. on Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 12:00 p.m. Interment will be in All Saints Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to at www.stjude.org The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 25 to Mar. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary