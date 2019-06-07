Robert Joseph Sciacca, age 72, of Slidell, Louisiana, passed away on June 4, 2019 after a long and valiant battle with multiple medical issues. He battled each illness with the same determination, grace and dignity that he lived his life. Cherished husband and best friend of his wife, Jo Ann Sciacca, for 28 years. His quiet strength and inspiration will be a legacy for all who knew him. Robert was a kind, caring and generous man who was always able to keep his quick wit and wonderful sense of humor. Throughout his life, he stood out as a man of honor and integrity. Robert, a lifelong resident of Slidell, graduated from Slidell High School and he attended Louisiana State University. He joined the United States Navy where he served his country in the Vietnam War from 1967 to 1969. Robert worked for Folgers Coffee Company in New Orleans for 30 years as a roaster, and he operated an apartment rental business in Slidell. During his retirement, Robert enjoyed assisting his wife in their antique business for several years. As an avid Saints and LSU fan, he never missed watching the games. He enjoyed participating in vintage car events with his 1958 Chevrolet Belair and he was a member of a car club, The Coastal Cruisers. Robert was a member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church. Robert was preceded in death by his mother, Geraldine Mouille Sciacca; Thomas V. Sciacca Sr., father and his brother, Thomas V. Sciacca Jr. He is survived by his wife, Jo Ann; son, Robert J. Sciacca Ill; Robb, Chance and Haley, grandchildren; stepdaughter, Erin Aubert; and brother, Gerald Sciacca. Also, survived by sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Elna and Steve Owen and niece, Sarah Owens. Also survived by lifetime best friend, Rodney Diecidue. Our family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staff of Heritage Manor Nursing Home and Notre Dame Hospice for their loving, supportive care while Robert was a resident for the last two months of his life. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a celebration of Robert's life at Honaker Funeral Home, 1751 Gause Blvd West, Slidell LA 70460, on Monday, June 10, 2019. Visitation will begin at 10:00am followed by a Memorial Service at 11:00am. Burial will be held at a later date at Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested for the Wounded Warriers Project and the Slidell Animal Shelter due to Robert's lifelong love of animals. Please visit www.honakerforestlawn.com to sign guestbook. Arrangements by Honaker Funeral Home, Inc., Slidell, LA. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 7 to June 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary