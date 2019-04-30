Robert "B.O.B." Landry passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Age 71. Bob was born in Lake Charles, LA to the late Louis and Muriel Mullen Landry. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Eddie Landry (Patricia). He is survived by his sister, Estelle Chambers (Carl). Beloved husband of Linda Porter Landry, cherished father of Keisha and Jennifer Landry, amazing grandfather of Anisa Holiday, Kylan Reese, Airiss White, Jordan Reese, Jaycee Reese, Jazmyn Reese and Aiden Black, proud great-grandfather of Rylee Holiday. He is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Bob was a former Sergeant in the United States Marine Corps. He was an avid Saints & LSU fan. He loved to fish and tell his fisherman tales and was best known for the abundance and variety of the jokes he told. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life at the Harahan Lions Club, 1001 Hickory Ave Harahan, La 70123, on Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 1 pm until 5 pm. To leave condolences and sign the Funeral Guest Book online, please visit www.lakelawnmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 30 to May 4, 2019