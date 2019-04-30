The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home
5100 PONTCHARTRAIN BLVD
New Orleans, LA 70124
(504) 486-6331
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Landry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert "B.O.B." Landry

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert "B.O.B." Landry Obituary
Robert "B.O.B." Landry passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Age 71. Bob was born in Lake Charles, LA to the late Louis and Muriel Mullen Landry. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Eddie Landry (Patricia). He is survived by his sister, Estelle Chambers (Carl). Beloved husband of Linda Porter Landry, cherished father of Keisha and Jennifer Landry, amazing grandfather of Anisa Holiday, Kylan Reese, Airiss White, Jordan Reese, Jaycee Reese, Jazmyn Reese and Aiden Black, proud great-grandfather of Rylee Holiday. He is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Bob was a former Sergeant in the United States Marine Corps. He was an avid Saints & LSU fan. He loved to fish and tell his fisherman tales and was best known for the abundance and variety of the jokes he told. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life at the Harahan Lions Club, 1001 Hickory Ave Harahan, La 70123, on Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 1 pm until 5 pm. To leave condolences and sign the Funeral Guest Book online, please visit www.lakelawnmetairie.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 30 to May 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home
Download Now