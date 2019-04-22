Robert Noah DuSaules, age 80 of Covington, LA died on Sunday, April 21, 2019, at Lakeview Regional Medical Center in Covington, LA. Born, Wednesday, April 27, 1938 in New Orleans, LA to Vernon Benedict DuSaules and Lucille LeBourgeois DuSaules. Robert (Bob), (Bobby) lived a long and fulfilled life. There are many things that he will be remembered for, but his love for the Lord was the most important to him. Following his love for the Lord, was the way he felt and cherished his wife, Linda. Bob and Linda were happily married for 46 years, and created a lifetime of memories together. Bob was a very proud father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He would often boast about all of them to his friends. He also loved and adored his dogs Harley, Gizmo, and Coco. He was proud of his time in the United States Air Force, where he served 12 years. Bob was a very generous man who loved to volunteer his time in the Kiwanis Club and at his church, The Pentecostals of Mandeville. Survived by his Wife - Linda Merle Ann McCartney DuSaules, Sons - Mark Christopher DuSaules (Lydia), Chuck Joseph Estrada (Ann), Robert Estrada, III (Susan), Michael Lee DuSaules, Daughters - Laurie Mai DuSaules-Hazen (David), Tammy Elizabeth Jedwabnik (late Bernie), Granddaughters - Ashley Doyle (Bret), Melanie Hickman (Andrew), Amy DuSaules (Wesley), Alicia Jedwabnik, Whitney Brown (Ryan), Melinda Brignac (Chris), Heather Myrick, Brittney Spera (Anthony), Audrey Owen (Hunter), Grandsons - Christopher DuSaules (Tiffany), Ian Jedwabnik (Melody), Joshua Whetstone, Noah Estrada, Zack Myrick , Joshua Estrada, 20 GreatGrandchildren and Brother - Rudolph DuSaules (Barbara). He was predeceased by his Parents, Sons - Christopher DuSaules, Joseph DuSaules, Brother - Vernon DuSaules, and Sister - Carol Thibadeaux. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at The Pentecostals of Mandeville, 625 Lotus Drive North Mandeville, LA 70471. Visitation on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM at The Pentecostals of Mandeville. Interment in Greenwood Cemetery, New Orleans, LA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 7272 Greenville Ave. Dallas, TX 75231 (https://donatenow.heart.org/) or to the , 2605 River Road, New Orleans, LA 70121-4106 www.cancer.org/Involved) Share a memory on the tribute wall at www.ejfieldingfh.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary