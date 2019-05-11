Robert Omar Lara Jr. passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019. He was the son of Bertha "Birdy" and Robert Lara. Brother of Taylor Lara. Grandson of Rosario Lara and Reynerio Lara, as well as the late Zula Jean Louque and Carlos Joseph Louque Sr. He lived his life to the fullest, having never met a stranger. He loved traveling, especially enjoying his travels to Europe, of which Italy was the highlight. He was big hearted and loved helping others, especially family and those in need. He will be greatly missed. A Celebration of his life will be held in the Chapel of Westside Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home, 5101 Westbank Expressway, on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 1:00 PM. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM. Express condolences at www.westsideleitzeagan.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 11 to May 14, 2019