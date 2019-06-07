Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert P. Masson Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert P. Masson, Jr, a retired advertising account executive with the Times Picayune Publishing Corp for 37 years, died Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at the age of 82 years. Mr. Masson was born in New Orleans, LA and was a resident of Terrytown, LA for the past 51 years. He attended St Leo the Great and St Aloysius grade schools and Francis T Nichols High School. While employed at the Times Picayune he had served on the Board of Directors of the Employee's Federal Credit Union for six years and as President for two years. Bob was a life member of the Terrytown Fifth District Volunteer Fire Department which he joined in 1971. He served in various administrative positions and was President for 12 years, also a member of the Board of Directors for 27 years. His last Operational position was an Assistant Chief and the department's Public Information Officer. Mr. Masson was also a Lt Deputy Constable who served as a Bailiff in Workers' Compensation Court since 1999. He was a Navy veteran serving in the Reserves for 8 years and on the USS Woodson De 359 for one year. He had served as a Selected Service Board Member #19 from 1986-1990. Current position standby. Bob belonged to the following organizations. Westbank President's and Chief's Association, Life Member Louisiana State Firemen's Asso, International Fire Chief's Association,Southwest Division, Terrytown Civic Association and Manresa Retreat House. Mr Masson was preceded in death by his parents Robert P Masson, Sr and Hilda S. Masson, his brother Emile L. Masson (Phyllis) and his only daughter Cindy M. Sutfin (Randy). Survivors include his spouse, Marcelle P. Masson, two sons, Ricky P. Masson and Robert G. Masson, three grandsons, Joshua and Brandon Sutfin and Jordan Masson, and great grandson Patrick. Also two nephews Emile and Philip Masson. Special thanks to his wonderful caregivers at Our Lady of Wisdom Home. Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Christ the King Catholic Church, with visitation beginning at 9 am and Mass at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, Masses preferred. Robert P. Masson, Jr, a retired advertising account executive with the Times Picayune Publishing Corp for 37 years, died Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at the age of 82 years. Mr. Masson was born in New Orleans, LA and was a resident of Terrytown, LA for the past 51 years. He attended St Leo the Great and St Aloysius grade schools and Francis T Nichols High School. While employed at the Times Picayune he had served on the Board of Directors of the Employee's Federal Credit Union for six years and as President for two years. Bob was a life member of the Terrytown Fifth District Volunteer Fire Department which he joined in 1971. He served in various administrative positions and was President for 12 years, also a member of the Board of Directors for 27 years. His last Operational position was an Assistant Chief and the department's Public Information Officer. Mr. Masson was also a Lt Deputy Constable who served as a Bailiff in Workers' Compensation Court since 1999. He was a Navy veteran serving in the Reserves for 8 years and on the USS Woodson De 359 for one year. He had served as a Selected Service Board Member #19 from 1986-1990. Current position standby. Bob belonged to the following organizations. Westbank President's and Chief's Association, Life Member Louisiana State Firemen's Asso, International Fire Chief's Association,Southwest Division, Terrytown Civic Association and Manresa Retreat House. Mr Masson was preceded in death by his parents Robert P Masson, Sr and Hilda S. Masson, his brother Emile L. Masson (Phyllis) and his only daughter Cindy M. Sutfin (Randy). Survivors include his spouse, Marcelle P. Masson, two sons, Ricky P. Masson and Robert G. Masson, three grandsons, Joshua and Brandon Sutfin and Jordan Masson, and great grandson Patrick. Also two nephews Emile and Philip Masson. Special thanks to his wonderful caregivers at Our Lady of Wisdom Home. Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Christ the King Catholic Church, with visitation beginning at 9 am and Mass at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, Masses preferred. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 7 to June 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The New Orleans Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close