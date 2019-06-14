Robert R. Keller, Sr. transitioned on June 6, 2019, husband of Althea Sanders Keller, father of Peggy Flowers, Greta Sterling, Martha Sanders Roland Sr., Richard, Rody, Rodney, Robert, Roberto (Duke) and Ronald Keller, step children Sharmaine Marshall, Terry Thomas and Vincent Thomas. Mr. Keller is also survived by grand and great grandchildren, 1 brother and a host of nieces, nephew, relatives and friends. Celebration service will be held on June 15, 2019 at Mt. Calvary B.C. W. 3rd. St. Laplace, LA, at 11:00 am. Viewing from 10:00 am until service time. Rev. Freddie Howard Pastor, officiating. Internment Providence Cemetery, Montz, LA. Professional Services entrusted to the caring staff of Hobson Brown Funeral Home, 134 Daisy St. Garyville, LA 70051
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 14 to June 15, 2019