Robert Roland Plache Jr., born September 29, 1972, passed away February 19, 2019 at the age of 46 at his home in Luling, LA. He is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Heather Smith Plache; his children, Jacob Hayden Plache, Keegan Robert Plache, and Emma Marie Plache. He is also survived by his parents, Robert Roland Plache Sr. and Patricia Legett Plache, two sisters, Lacey Plache and Norma Plache, and many family members. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Gaston and Norma Esneault Legett. Robbie was a graduate of USL. He went on to work for ADM Growmark as a Stevedore Foreman. He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Luling, LA. He will be missed greatly by his family and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation at Holy Family Catholic Church, 155 Holy Family Lane, Luling, LA, on Monday, February 25, 2019 beginning at 9 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM. Father Stephen Dardis to officiate. Burial to follow at St. Charles Borromeo Cemetery, 13396 River Rd. Destrehan, LA. A reception will be held at the River Room, 13899, Luling, LA, following burial. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to and The .