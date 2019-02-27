Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Roy Hoffman. View Sign

Robert Roy Hoffman, a resident of Abita Springs, La. since 1984, formerly of Metairie, La., passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the age of 68. Bob is survived by his wife of 37 years, Kaye Orr Hoffman and their son, Zachary Orr Roy Hoffman, Marc Hoffman, and Leslie Hoffman from a previous Marriage; a brother, Fred Hoffman and sister, Stephanie Hoffman Falcone of California; also survived by sister-in-law, Susan Orr Harrist, husband Charles Harrist, and niece, Ellen Harrist Glod of Florida, cousin Phil and wife Debbie Hoffman of LaPlace, La., 4 grandchildren, and a host of relatives and friends. Preceded in death by parents, Fred Hoffman, Grace Gautrau Hoffman, an aunt, Helen Gautrau and sister-in-law, Dona Orr Landry of Lafayette, La. A graduate of East Jefferson High School, he worked for Acme Refrigeration prior to retirement. Relatives and friends are invited to attend graveside services at Pine Crest Memorial Gardens (W. 21st St., Covington, La.) on Thursday, February 28, 2019. Contact funeral home for time. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to be made to the or the .

