Robert Sidney Maloney, "Bobby" age 81, passed peacefully at his home on Sunday June 2nd surrounded by his family. Bobby was a native of New Orleans, born on December 10th, 1937. Preceded in death by his parents Paul Maloney Jr., and Evelyn Hardie and his first-born child, Bobby Jean "Jeanie" Maloney. He was a devoted husband of 60 years to his wife Bonny Babin Maloney and a loving father to his five children: Robert Jr. (Alysia), Kurt (Carol Ann), Julie, and Craig (Renee). He will be missed dearly by his 13 grandchildren. Bobby was a successful businessman who embodied the true New Orleans spirit. He was the President of Citizens Homestead, the New Orleans Levee Board, and the New Orleans Public Railroad. He also served on the board of FNBC. He acted as the long time "room mother" of the New Orleans Big Game Fishing Club. Bobby loved the outdoors, especially fishing and hunting with his family and friends. Later in life he enjoyed his time at their family farm in Poplarville, Mississippi. Bobby will be fondly remembered by his family and friends for his faith, his loving devotion to his wife and family, his generous spirit, and giving heart. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd. on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Metairie Cemetery. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 3 to June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary