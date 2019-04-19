Robert Spitz passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at the age of 89 in New Orleans, Louisiana. He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 52 years, Carole Parelman Gelphman Spitz, New Orleans, Louisiana. Robert was born on July 27, 1929 in Budapest, Hungary. Robert was a holocaust survivor. In 1944, at age 14, he was captured and sent to Bergen-Belsen concentration camp. Being fluent in seven languages, Robert worked for the US Army in Germany for three years as a translator after liberation. At age 19, Robert was granted US citizenship and served in the Army National Guard for 3 consecutive terms. He worked in the textile industry managing nationwide distribution for a large corporation in Dallas, TX, before retiring to Raleigh, North Carolina. He enjoyed opera and classical music, was a historian, avid reader and animal lover. He is survived by his sons: Steven (Patricia) New Orleans, LA; David Gelphman (Leslie) Aptos, CA; and daughters: Lori McDonald (Scott) Sanibel, FL; Susan Gelphman, Dallas TX, and Janet Gelphman, Dallas, TX; grandchildren: Jack, Megan, Amelia and Laura Rose; and brother-in-law Dr. Alan Parelman (Jean). A memorial service is to be determined at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a . Condolences may be left online for the family at www.leitzeaganfuneralhome.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com on Apr. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary