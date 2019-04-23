For I am now ready to be offered, and the time of my departure is at hand. I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but into all them also that love his appearing" (2 Timothy 4:6-8). Robert Sterling Emery was born on October 15, 1937 to the late Jeanette Sterling Emery and James Emery in St. Francisville, Louisiana. On the morning of April 21, 2019 Robert peaceful went home to be with Lord. He accepted Christ at an early age where he attended church with his mother. Robert completed high school and moved on to become a Carpenter, which he continued to do until retirement. Robert lived a successful life; Robert has a loving heart and was known for being a giver, one who didn't mind sharing and helping others when needed. Robert leaves to cherish his legacy one daughter and two sons: April Jackson, Clarence Hayes (Linda), and Lamar James. Also, six grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren. Robert also leaves one brother Lionel Emery, Goddaughter Dominque Emery, and a host of nieces and nephews. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Jeanette and James Emery, grandparents, five brothers, and six sister. Robert will be greatly missed by many. Funeral services will be held at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home at 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd, New Orleans on Friday April 26, 2019 at 12 pm. Visitation will be from 10 am until service. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary