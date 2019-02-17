The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home
5100 PONTCHARTRAIN BLVD
New Orleans, LA 70124
(504) 486-6331
Robert Perkins
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home
5100 PONTCHARTRAIN BLVD
New Orleans, LA 70124
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home
5100 PONTCHARTRAIN BLVD
New Orleans, LA 70124
Robert William Perkins


After a long battle with the rare affliction corticobasal degeneration, Robert William Perkins passed away peacefully at the home of his daughter on February 14th, 2019. Robert was born on January 1st, 1954 in Chicago, Illinois to Warren Perkins and Audrey Johnston Perkins. A lifelong resident and lover of New Orleans, Bob will be remembered most for his affable nature, his generosity of spirit, and his kindness of heart. Bob was a talented musician, playing guitar and lending his voice to many local bands in his short 65 years of life, most recently The MoJelly Band, where he shared his love of the blues with some of his dearest childhood friends. Bob leaves behind his mother and best friend, Audrey, his daughter, Ashley Perkins Hecker (Stephen) and two grandsons, Conor and Dylan. He is also survived by his three siblings, Dianne Butler (Dennis), Warren Perkins, Jr. (Barbara), and Jo Anne DeMoss (David) as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and countless friends. Robert was preceded in death by his father, Warren Perkins. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral services held at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd. in New Orleans, LA on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 12:00 noon. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am. Inurnment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family would like to ask for donations to be made in his name to The Roots of Music, a free, year-round music education program for children of New Orleans ages 9-14.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 17 to Feb. 21, 2019
