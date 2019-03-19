Robert Wilson Clinton, age 86, passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at the Carpenter House of St. Joseph in River Ridge, LA. He was a native of Muskogee, OK, part Native American of the Yuchi tribe, attended Tulane University, and was employed by Weiner Cort Furniture from 1957 until his retirement in 1987. He also had an accounting and tax business he operated from his home. Mr. Clinton served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict and was stationed in Alaska working with radar. He also served in the Army Reserves for six years. His joy, however, was square dancing. He and his wife, who met while dancing, participated in square dancing classes and events across the country. He also loved to "piddle in his shed." He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Catherine McCormick Clinton; his daughter, Patti Terranova; son, Robert "Bobby" Clinton (Julie); stepson Corey Chimento (Jennie); and grandchildren Camille Chimento, Adeline Chimento, Regina Terranova (Jessie) and Bubba Terranova (Jamie). A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Rita Church, 7100 Jefferson Hwy, Harahan, LA, on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation begins at 9:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery, 34888 Grantham College Dr, Slidell, LA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the are preferred. The Neptune Society of New Orleans.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 19 to Mar. 27, 2019