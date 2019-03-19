Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Robert Wilson Clinton, age 86, passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at the Carpenter House of St. Joseph in River Ridge, LA. He was a native of Muskogee, OK, part Native American of the Yuchi tribe, attended Tulane University, and was employed by Weiner Cort Furniture from 1957 until his retirement in 1987. He also had an accounting and tax business he operated from his home. Mr. Clinton served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict and was stationed in Alaska working with radar. He also served in the Army Reserves for six years. His joy, however, was square dancing. He and his wife, who met while dancing, participated in square dancing classes and events across the country. He also loved to "piddle in his shed." He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Catherine McCormick Clinton; his daughter, Patti Terranova; son, Robert "Bobby" Clinton (Julie); stepson Corey Chimento (Jennie); and grandchildren Camille Chimento, Adeline Chimento, Regina Terranova (Jessie) and Bubba Terranova (Jamie). A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Rita Church, 7100 Jefferson Hwy, Harahan, LA, on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation begins at 9:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery, 34888 Grantham College Dr, Slidell, LA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the are preferred. The Neptune Society of New Orleans. Robert Wilson Clinton, age 86, passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at the Carpenter House of St. Joseph in River Ridge, LA. He was a native of Muskogee, OK, part Native American of the Yuchi tribe, attended Tulane University, and was employed by Weiner Cort Furniture from 1957 until his retirement in 1987. He also had an accounting and tax business he operated from his home. Mr. Clinton served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict and was stationed in Alaska working with radar. He also served in the Army Reserves for six years. His joy, however, was square dancing. He and his wife, who met while dancing, participated in square dancing classes and events across the country. He also loved to "piddle in his shed." He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Catherine McCormick Clinton; his daughter, Patti Terranova; son, Robert "Bobby" Clinton (Julie); stepson Corey Chimento (Jennie); and grandchildren Camille Chimento, Adeline Chimento, Regina Terranova (Jessie) and Bubba Terranova (Jamie). A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Rita Church, 7100 Jefferson Hwy, Harahan, LA, on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation begins at 9:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery, 34888 Grantham College Dr, Slidell, LA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the are preferred. The Neptune Society of New Orleans. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 19 to Mar. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Neptune Society - New Orleans

Send Flowers Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army Korean War Tulane University Return to today's Obituaries for The New Orleans Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close