Dr. Roberta Dilk Bruck died on February 23, 2019. She was born on June 11, 1935 in New Brunswick, New Jersey and was predeceased by her parents, Barbara Dilk and John Bruck, Jr. She is survived by her cousin, Peter Roster and family, of Ottawa, Canada, as well as her cousin, John Dilk, of Edison, New Jersey. As a scholar, scientist, teacher, avid reader and artist, Roberta was a life-long learner. After high school, she attended Douglass College in New Jersey from which she graduated in 1957 with a High Honors degree in Zoology and Botany and was elected to membership in the National Scholastic Society, Phi Beta Kappa. From 1957 to 1960 she was employed by the Department of Surgical Research at Harvard Medical School. She then attended Columbia University, where she received in 1962 an MA degree in Zoology with a specialization in Genetics. After receiving a Ph. D. in Anatomy from Cornell University Graduate School of Medical Sciences, she joined the Faculty of LSU Medical School where she taught Gross Anatomy until her retirement in 2004. Dr. Bruck both authored and illustrated the textbook Introduction to Human Anatomy which was published by Harper & Row in 1979. In addition to her career in the sciences and reflecting her life-long love of learning, Dr. Bruck studied Law at Loyola University receiving her JD in Law in 1993. She also held a real estate license. Roberta was intensely interested in her local community and the world. She was a life member of the American Association of University Women (AAUW Covington-Mandeville) since 1975 and served as president from 1995-97. She was a talented artist and avid reader. As an artist she worked in many media but later in life preferred water color. She was a member of the St. Tammany League of Women Voters since 1994 and a member of the St. Tammany Art Association and the St. Tammany Friends of the Library. Roberta was a patron of Playmakers Theater in Covington and enjoyed their numerous plays. Through her profound intelligence and interest in everyone and everything, her broad smile, and infectious laugh; Roberta enriched the lives of those she encountered. Arrangements were by E.J. Fielding Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at a later date at the St. Tammany Art Association in Covington. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her name to the St. Tammany Art Association at 320 N. Columbia St., Covington LA 70433.