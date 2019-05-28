Roberta passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019 in Hammond at the age of 66. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and friend to all. Roberta will be deeply missed. She leaves behind her husband of 38 years, Ernesto Gomez; daughter, Adelita Gomez; sons, Sebastian Gomez and Roman Gomez; sisters, Rebecca Rush, Karen Schuler, and Patricia Cox; and brothers, Randy Ennis and Russel Ennis. Roberta is preceded in death by her parents, Ramona and Grant Ennis; and brother, Richard Ennis. A cremation for Mrs. Roberta Gomez was held.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 28 to May 29, 2019