Roberta Turner May Cannis, age 75, passed into the afterlife on May 22, 2019 to meet God and all our loved ones that have gone ahead. She was a native of Corpus Christi, Texas and resided in Pearl River, Louisiana. Roberta was survived by several siblings: Mary Ann Lowell, Dwayne Hopley, Doug Hopley, Pat Johnson, Tom May, and John May. She is also survived by two daughters, Brenda Stone Baumgartner and Lisa Stone Price. Roberta had three sons, Brett J. Stone, George L. Stone, and Jackie Metts. She had many grandchildren and great-grandchildren who will miss her greatly. Roberta loved visiting with her friends and family at the VFW in Pearl River and at Trackside. She was a private person who did not want a funeral or memorial. Roberta was simple in her beliefs and just wanted to be remembered fondly. She moved with her husbands throughout the United States, following them on their career choices and raising their children. She did the best she could with what was given in each circumstance. So today, I would like all that knew my mom to smile and think of a kind, warm moment that they shared with her. We will all wish her well on the next part of her journey.

