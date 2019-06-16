|
|
Robin Allison Bennett passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at the age of 54. Beloved wife of Malcolm Randall Bennett for 31 years. Daughter of the late Paul Siegal Baum and Doris Claire Louviere Baum. Sister of the late Loren Paula Baum. Loving mother of Alex Michael Bennett and Madison Renee Bennett. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Memorial Service at LAKE LAWN METAIRIE FUNERAL HOME, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd. on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. until service time. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to . The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 16 to June 22, 2019